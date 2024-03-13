Mohanlal Heaps Praise on Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Team, Lauds Blessy's Passion

Hyderabad: At the audio launch event of the upcoming movie The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham, superstar Mohanlal praised the makers and expressed his confidence in the film's success. Mohanlal admired the movie's tagline, "Every breath is a battle," saying it perfectly captures the movie's essence.

He acknowledged the challenges faced during production due to the COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated the dedication of the cast and crew, saying, "I feel every member of the cast and crew has contributed a part of themselves to this film. Their hopes and prayers are woven into the movie."

Mohanlal also gave shoutout to director Blessy, highlighting their shared history, including working on a Guinness World Record-breaking documentary. He praised Blessy's ability to achieve the seemingly impossible in filmmaking.

At the event, Blessy spoke about the long journey of making the film and the realisation of his vision. He said, "Truth has never been stranger than fiction. Actually the tagline for the novel from which the movie is adapted from itself is ‘lives we have not lived are all myths for us’. It has been a decade, but I only spent half the time Richard Attenborough spent making Gandhi, it’s not a big deal."

Mohanlal expressed his admiration for Blessy's passion for creating meaningful films and wished for all his prayers to come true. He thanked Blessy for delivering such a remarkable film, which features Amala Paul as the female lead and AR Rahman contributing songs and the original score.

The movie, set for a theatrical release on March 28, will captivate audiences in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Based on the novel Aadujeevitham, it follows the true story of a young man named Najeeb who migrates from Kerala in search of fortune abroad.

The recently released trailer and song titled Hope were well-received by audiences. The novel Aadujeevitham, written by Benyamin, is one of the most popular best sellers in Malayalam literature, translated into 12 languages.