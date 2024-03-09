'What Have You Done!': Prabhas Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Trailer

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas, who shared the screen as childhood friends in Salaar, have seemingly formed a genuine bond behind the scenes. This connection is evident in Prabhas' heartfelt reaction to the trailer of Prithviraj's upcoming film, The Goat Life, also known as Aadujeevitham.

The makers of Prithviraj Sukumaran's eagerly anticipated film, The Goat Life, unveiled its trailer on Saturday. Notably, the trailer garnered praise from none other than Prabhas. Taking to Instagram Stories, Prabhas shared the link to The Goat Life trailer and showered praise on Prithviraj for his remarkable transformation in the film.

Prabhas Lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Trailer, Predicts 'Blockbuster' Success

Expressing his admiration and best wishes for the team, Prabhas wrote, "My brother @therealprithvi, what have you done!!! I can't believe it's the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife with lots of love. Blockbuster is loading."

Helmed by National Award-winning director Blessy, the film is an adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham. Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life boasts a stellar cast including Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, K.R.Gokul, Talib al Balushi, and RikAby.

The film delves into the journey of Najeeb, a young man who leaves behind the lush landscapes of Kerala in the early 90s in search of better life in Saudi Arabia. Penned by renowned writer Benyamin, the narrative captivates audiences with its poignant portrayal of Najeeb's trials and triumphs to return home.

Prithviraj, in addition to his role in The Goat Life, is set to grace the screens in the action-packed thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, sharing the stage with industry stalwarts Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Sonakshi Sinha. The film promises to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride.