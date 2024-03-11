Hope Song Out: AR Rahman Drops Soul Stirring Track from Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life - Watch

After more than ten years in the making, filmmaker Blessy and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's immensely ambitious project Aadujeevitham is set to be released on March 28, 2024. A. R. Rahman has composed the music and background soundtrack for the production, and the filmmakers hosted a lavish audio launch in Cochin on March 10th. Soon after, the makers released the music video for the opening track from the film, titled Hope Song.

Hyderabad: After more than ten years in the making, filmmaker Blessy and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's immensely ambitious project Aadujeevitham is set to be released on March 28, 2024. A. R. Rahman has composed the music and background soundtrack for the production, and the filmmakers hosted a lavish audio launch in Cochin on March 10th. Soon after, the makers released the music video for the opening track from the film, titled Hope Song.

Sharing the song on the film's Instagram page, the maker's wrote: "Let the soul-stirring rhythm of HOPE guide you through the darkest of times #HopeSongByARRahman is out now!" The tune is crooned by A. R. Rahman, while the graphics depict children in war, referring to the present Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The objective is to write a song about hope. This is a song to honour everyone who works tirelessly. The world needs hope right now. I hope the music inspires peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers are with everyone who needs to be healed," the 56-year-old music director had said earlier, announcing the track.

AR Rahman's latest song is the outcome of a "collaborative effort" between Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings. Talking about he film, director Blessy had wanted to adapt the novel Aadujeevitham since he first read it in 2008. Prithviraj Sukumaran was cast in the same year.

In 2009, Blessy signed a contract with Benyamin and began writing the script. However, budget constraints hindered significant advancement. Blessy spent years looking for a producer until finding one in 2015, which allowed the idea to acquire traction. In addition to Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis and Steven Adams served as producers. Apart from Prithviraj, the film features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi in significant parts.

For his role as Najeeb in the film, Prithviraj had to undergo a physical transformation that needed a lot of effort on his part. The actor gained 98 kilograms for the film's opening sequences and then lost 67 kgs at the end.

