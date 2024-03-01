'Have Some Shame': Mohanlal Fans Fume over 'Ajay Devgn Film Drishyam' in Hollywood Remake Reportage

Hyderabad: Mohanlal fans are expressing disappointment on social media due to reports about the Hollywood remake of Drishyam referring to it as an Ajay Devgn film. The announcement of the Hollywood remake, produced by Panorama Studios along with U.S. companies Gulfstream Pictures and JOAT Films, has sparked fan war on social media.

The film originally gained attention in 2013 with its Malayalam version starring Mohanlal and Meena, followed by a Hindi remake in 2015 featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Its success led to a Hindi sequel, Drishyam 2, in 2022, which earned over Rs 356 crore worldwide.

Mohanlal fans upset over misattribution of Drishyam as Ajay Devgn film

Fans of the original Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal, are seemingly upset by reports labeling the Hollywood remake as Ajay Devgn's film. They are expressing their frustration on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

A user slammed a portal, stating, "The shamelessness, ignorance, and sheer audacity to call Drishyam an Ajay Devgn's film! It's a MALAYALAM film made by Jeethu Joseph starring The Complete Actor MOHANLAL." Another user questioned this narrative, urging others to acknowledge that it's "Jeethu Joseph & Mohanlal's Drishyam."

Celebrating the global recognition of Malayalam cinema, another user wrote, "Drishyam, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, a Malayali, starring Mohanlal, THE quintessential Malayali, is the one going global. Period."

For unversed, Drishyam is a hit Indian thriller, portraying an ordinary man's efforts to outsmart the police to protect his family, will now be remade in English. Panorama Studios, which produced the Hindi version for Viacom18 Motion Pictures, has acquired the international remake rights for both Drishyam and its sequel from the original producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. They are currently in the process of setting up multiple international versions.

Besides the Hollywood remake, other international adaptations are also in progress. A Korean remake with Anthology Studios was announced in the previous year, and Panorama is close to sealing a deal for a Spanish language version. Additionally, a Chinese adaptation titled Sheep Without a Shepherd was released in 2019, although it was not associated with Panorama Studios.