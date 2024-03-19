'Don't Know If L2E Is the Sequel People Are Expecting': Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mohanlal Starrer

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran recently discussed the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan, featuring megastar Mohanlal. He revealed that nearly 20% of the filming has been completed and clarified that it won't follow the same path as their previous collaboration, Lucifer.

During the promotion of his upcoming movie The GOAT Life (Aadujeevitham), Prithviraj shed light on the commercial nature of Empuraan and the challenges they faced in filming, including obtaining approvals and dealing with adverse weather conditions in various locations such as the UK, USA, and UAE. Presently, their focus is on wrapping up the UAE segment after encountering obstacles abroad.

Prithviraj expressed uncertainty regarding whether Empuraan would meet audience expectations as a sequel to Lucifer. He humorously mentioned, "I don't even know if the film I am making is the sequel that people expect of Lucifer." He humorously mentioned, "Viewers won't see Mohanlal beating people in a closed factory wearing his signature Mundu (a Dhoti)." Prithviraj, however, teased the possibility of adding a Bollywood-style end song for fun.

L2: Empuraan is expected to release in multiple languages, marking Lyca Productions' debut in the Malayalam film industry. L2: Empuraan is billed as a power-packed political action thriller, slated for release in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The makers are yet to lock release date for L2: Empuraan.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj's film The GOAT Life, directed by Blessy and co-starring Amala Paul, is set to hit theaters on March 28, offering audiences a compelling survival drama.