Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay-Tiger Unleash Action, Netizens Hail Prithviraj as Antagonist

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, delighted fans by releasing a teaser on Wednesday. The teaser showcased the formidable duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff unleashing action.

The teaser provides a glimpse into the film's plot, revealing that Akshay and Tiger join forces to combat an adversary portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who poses a threat to India. Explosions, helicopters, missiles, and chaotic scenes hint at the intense battle that lies ahead.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser has generated excitement among viewers, particularly due to Prithviraj Sukumaran's mysterious masked appearance, prompting praise from netizens for the intense combat expected between Akshay, Tiger, and the antagonist.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-packed thriller featuring a star-studded cast, including Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Currently, the production team is filming in Jordan, promising audiences gripping stunts and high-octane action. The film, produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, is slated for an April 2024 release around Eid. The shooting locations span across Scotland, London, India, and the UAE.

Notably, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set for a major Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's biographical sports drama Maidaan, as both films are scheduled to hit theaters on Eid 2024. The film was originally scheduled for December 2023, however, the makers pushed release to Eid 2024.

In addition to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar is set to appear in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru and the action thriller Sky Force. Among his upcoming projects is also the comedy film Welcome To The Jungle.