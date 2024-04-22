L360: Mohanlal-Shobhana Commence Shoot for Tharun Moorthy Directorial; Check out Pictures

Hyderabad: The fan-favourite duo Mohanlal and Shobana have come together after two decades as they commenced shooting their latest project together. The iconic Malayalam onscreen couple will be seen together in the upcoming film L360, marking their much-anticipated reunion. The actors kickstarted the shoot for the highly awaited film today, pictures of which were shared by Mohanlal on his social media handle.

Sharing a string of pictures, Mohanlal wrote: "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture." Moreover, actor Binu Pappu too took to his own Instagram account to share the news regarding the start of shooting for the film. Sharing the snapshot of the clapboard, Binu captioned it: "Rolling Clap."

earlier, Shobana conveyed her enthusiasm for the project in an Instagram video, expressing her delight at joining the L360 team. Notably, this marks her 56th film with Mohanlal, demonstrating their onscreen chemistry. The film also marks actor Shobana's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a four-year absence, adding to the excitement for the film.

In March, Mohanlal confirmed coming on board for Tharun Moorthy's directorial L360. He shared insights into the project and stated his delight about working with the Operation Java director. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial action drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which failed to leave a mark on the audience.

Talking about L360, details about the film's narrative and title are yet unknown, but with Mohanlal, Shobana, and Tharun Moorthy collaborating, expectations are rife. Fans are hopeful that the film will be a heartwarming love story that recaptures the magic of Mohanlal and Shobana's on-screen chemistry. The two have earlier worked in some of the most memorable films in Malayalam cinema history, including Nirattukal, Irupattaam Noottandu, and Chenkol.