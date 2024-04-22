L360: Mohanlal-Shobhana Commence Shoot for Tharun Moorthy Directorial; Check out Pictures

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite after two decades

The iconic Malayalam onscreen couple Mohanlal and Shobana will reunite on screen after two decades for Mohanlal's 360th film, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The principal shoot of the film began on Monday.

Hyderabad: The fan-favourite duo Mohanlal and Shobana have come together after two decades as they commenced shooting their latest project together. The iconic Malayalam onscreen couple will be seen together in the upcoming film L360, marking their much-anticipated reunion. The actors kickstarted the shoot for the highly awaited film today, pictures of which were shared by Mohanlal on his social media handle.

Sharing a string of pictures, Mohanlal wrote: "On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture." Moreover, actor Binu Pappu too took to his own Instagram account to share the news regarding the start of shooting for the film. Sharing the snapshot of the clapboard, Binu captioned it: "Rolling Clap."

earlier, Shobana conveyed her enthusiasm for the project in an Instagram video, expressing her delight at joining the L360 team. Notably, this marks her 56th film with Mohanlal, demonstrating their onscreen chemistry. The film also marks actor Shobana's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a four-year absence, adding to the excitement for the film.

In March, Mohanlal confirmed coming on board for Tharun Moorthy's directorial L360. He shared insights into the project and stated his delight about working with the Operation Java director. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial action drama film Malaikottai Vaaliban, which failed to leave a mark on the audience.

Talking about L360, details about the film's narrative and title are yet unknown, but with Mohanlal, Shobana, and Tharun Moorthy collaborating, expectations are rife. Fans are hopeful that the film will be a heartwarming love story that recaptures the magic of Mohanlal and Shobana's on-screen chemistry. The two have earlier worked in some of the most memorable films in Malayalam cinema history, including Nirattukal, Irupattaam Noottandu, and Chenkol.

Read More

  1. Rishab Shetty Meets Mohanlal, Fans Demand Latter's Cameo in Kantara 2
  2. 'Kazhikku Mone': Mohanlal Joins Instagram Trend Leaving Ardent Fans 'In Complete Awe'
  3. 'Don't Know If L2E Is the Sequel People Are Expecting': Prithviraj Sukumaran on Mohanlal Starrer
Last Updated :14 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.