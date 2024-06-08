"Ramoji Rao: Maestro of Talent Unveiling on a Grand Scale"

Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao's legacy shines brightly, illuminating countless lives that were once shrouded in darkness. His impact resonates across realms, whether in the political arena, the glitzy world of entertainment, or the probing voice of journalism. Ramoji stands as a towering figure, a valiant warrior who propelled many to unprecedented heights.

Devoted to the welfare of the public throughout his life, Ramoji Rao nurtured thousands of journalists through the esteemed 'Eenadu' daily. The television industry saw an influx of fresh talent under his guidance, leaving an indelible mark on the small screen. Channels like ETV Plus, ETV Cinema, ETV Cash, ETV Life, and ETV Balabharat, spearheaded by him, set a benchmark for quality programming.

ETV's blend of entertainment and information captivates audiences, particularly the youth, while 'Paduta Tiyaga,' a musical programme born from Ramoji's vision, showered melodies on listeners, introducing numerous singers to the world stage.

Under Ramoji's stewardship, Ushakiran Movies churned out 87 films in multiple languages, serving as a launchpad for budding actors and propelling established stars to greater heights. Srikanth debuted on the Telugu screen with 'People Encounter,' while Jr. NTR made his mark with 'Ninnu Chudalani.'

Tarun's journey as a leading man began with 'Nuvve Kavali,' and Shriya, Genelia, and Riteish Deshmukh found their footing in the industry through successful ventures like 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and 'Ishtam.'

Teja's transition from a photographer to a director bore fruit with 'Chitram,' a film that introduced 27 newcomers to the silver screen, including the late actor Uday Kiran. Notable figures like S. Janaki also contributed to the industry's musical landscape, while actors like Mallikarjun, Usha, and Gopika Purnima found acclaim through Usha Kiran Movies.

The organisation also provided opportunities to talents like Sudhachandran, Charanraj, Yamuna, Varunraj, Reemasen, Richa Pallode, Tanish, and Madhavi, among others.

Beyond entertainment, Ramoji's organisations served as breeding grounds for political and societal leaders. Figures like Kalva Srinivasulu, Appalanaidu, Kurasala Kannababu, and Raghunandan Rao, who rose to prominence in various political spheres, honed their skills at 'Eenadu' organisations.

Today, thousands of individuals nurtured by these institutions excel in the field of journalism, carrying forward Ramoji's legacy of excellence. With the passing of the great warrior Ramoji Rao, who elevated many to unparalleled heights, his influence continues to resonate, leaving an enduring mark on society and inspiring future generations to reach for the stars.