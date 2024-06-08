ETV Bharat / international

At Least 94 Palestinians Are Killed in Heavy Fighting in Gaza Area Around Hostage Rescue

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 20 hours ago

At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza.

Palestinians evacuate dead and wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah (AP Photos)

Jerusalem: An official at a hospital in central Gaza says at least 94 bodies have arrived during heavy fighting. Khalil Degran spoke to The Associated Press as fighting continued in the part of Gaza where the Israeli military rescued four hostages Saturday morning.

The official says more than 100 wounded have also arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah. Israel said after the hostage release that it would continue fighting until all taken in the October 7 attack that started the war are freed.

