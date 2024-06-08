WATCH: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Walk Hand-in-Hand at Airport; Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar Spotted

Bollywood couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, actor Arjun Rampal and filmmaker Karan Johar were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Shahid and Mira were papped returning to Mumbai, exuding effortless chic style as they walked hand-in-hand through the airport.

Shahid opted for a comfortable yet trendy ensemble, consisting of a grey sweatshirt paired with loose trousers and completing his look with dark sunglasses and a cap. Mira, on the other hand, looked equally stylish in a pink sweatshirt and baggy jeans, accessorising with dark sunglasses that added a touch of glamour to her overall look.

Arjun Rampal, who was last seen in the film Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, looked dapper in a casual outfit. He wore a dark grey sweatshirt paired with blue jeans and added a touch of sophistication with dark sunglasses. The actor's rugged good looks and effortless charm made him a standout at the airport.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, known for his impeccable fashion sense, was seen in an off-white hoodie paired with black cargo pants and white shoes. He added a touch of glamour with stylish sunglasses and a shiny bag. Despite being in a hurry, Karan took a moment to greet the paparazzi before quickly making his way to his car.