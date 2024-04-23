Shah Rukh Khan Hails Mohanlal as the 'OG Zinda Banda', Latter Reacts 'Nobody Can Do It like You'

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal recently amazed fans worldwide by grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's popular track Zinda Banda from the movie Jawan in a viral video, which has caught the attention of viewers globally. Now, the Baadshah of Bollywood took to his social media handle to react to Mohanlal's performance.

Taking to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, King Khan referred to Mohanlal as the 'OG Zinda Banda' for his dance to SRK's song from Jawan. The video of his performance is going viral on various social media platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan shared Mohanlal's dance video along with a heartfelt note, expressing his appreciation for making the song the 'most special' for him now. He wrote, "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!"

Reacting to SRK's post, Mohanlal wrote, "Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?"

Mohanlal's Instagram Story

Mohanlal's dynamic performance of Zinda Banda not only displayed his versatility and commanding stage presence but also electrified the audience with his energetic dance moves. Clad in a cheetah-patterned shirt paired with brown leather trousers and a retro-style jacket, Mohanlal oozed a timeless appeal.

The mesmerizing video of Mohanlal's performance spread across the internet, captivating fans who were astonished by his seamless fusion of Bollywood charisma with his South Indian roots. Mohanlal danced at a recent award show in Kochi, where he also showcased his talents by performing the song Hukum from Rajinikanth's Jailer.