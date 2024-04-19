KKR Player Rinku Singh Shares Adorable Snap with Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

KKR Player Rinku Singh Shares Adorable Snap with Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Kolkata Knight Riders' player Rinku Singh drops a lovely photo with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo is seen sharing a heartwarming moment as they flash cute smiles for the picture.

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently engrossed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, sparing no effort to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On Friday, KKR player Rinku Singh took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming moment with Shah Rukh Khan that has left fans in a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku Singh dropped an endearing photo with the superstar and wrote, "Lutt Putt Gaya (followed by a heart-eyed and a melting face emoji). He also tagged King Khan in the post. The picture captures both of them flashing smiles for the camera, with the Jawan actor casually keeping his arm around the cricketer's shoulder. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exuding timeless charm in a black shirt paired with denim jeans, while Rinku Singh looks dashing in a white t-shirt paired with black jeans.

Fans flooded the comments section of Rinku Singh's post with excitement with one commenting, "Mera Bhaii with king khan (sic)." Another wrote, "Sixer king with king (sic)." A user commented, "My heart is happy! (sic)"

The thrilling match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals took place on April 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Rajasthan Royals emerging victorious. However, SRK uplifted his team's spirits by stating, "There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose. And, there are also days when we don’t deserve to win" in a speech shared on social media.

READ MORE

  1. SRK's Security Beefed up by Kolkata Police, Dog Squad Deployed after Firing Outside Salman's House
  2. SRK-Suhana Film King: Superstar to Back Daughter's Big Screen Debut with Rs 200 Cr Budget - Reports
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates KKR Victory at Eden Gardens with AbRam, Suhana and Ananya Panday

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.