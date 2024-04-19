KKR Player Rinku Singh Shares Adorable Snap with Shah Rukh Khan, Says 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently engrossed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, sparing no effort to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On Friday, KKR player Rinku Singh took to his social media handle and shared a heartwarming moment with Shah Rukh Khan that has left fans in a frenzy.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku Singh dropped an endearing photo with the superstar and wrote, "Lutt Putt Gaya (followed by a heart-eyed and a melting face emoji). He also tagged King Khan in the post. The picture captures both of them flashing smiles for the camera, with the Jawan actor casually keeping his arm around the cricketer's shoulder. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen exuding timeless charm in a black shirt paired with denim jeans, while Rinku Singh looks dashing in a white t-shirt paired with black jeans.

Fans flooded the comments section of Rinku Singh's post with excitement with one commenting, "Mera Bhaii with king khan (sic)." Another wrote, "Sixer king with king (sic)." A user commented, "My heart is happy! (sic)"

The thrilling match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals took place on April 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with Rajasthan Royals emerging victorious. However, SRK uplifted his team's spirits by stating, "There are days in our lives, in sports, especially when we don’t deserve to lose. And, there are also days when we don’t deserve to win" in a speech shared on social media.