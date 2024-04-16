SRK's Security Beefed up by Kolkata Police, Dog Squad Deployed after Firing Outside Salman's House

Kolkata: The firing incident outside superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai residence put the heat on another Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan. Currently in here, SRK finds himself confined to his hotel room due to escalated security measures following the firing incident at Salman's home, which occurred on April 14.

SRK's team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in another IPL fixture at the Eden Gardens later this evening. But since the time KKR registered a comprehensive victory against the Lucknow franchise, SRK has stayed put in his hotel room. Shah Rukh's security has been beefed up around the hotel and the Eden Gardens.

According to sources, SRK did not leave his hotel room on Monday. "Ever since the shootout outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai, there has been some sort of changes in the security cordon for SRK in Kolkata," a source close to the development told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Although the Kolkata Police hasn't officially disclosed the security arrangements, a few sources have shed light on the heightened security cover for Shah Rukh Khan following the shooting incident outside Salman's house.

The Kolkata Police have reportedly beefed up Shah Rukh's security by deploying the dog squad, comprised of Delly, Daisy, Payal, Coral, and Shera, to safeguard him from potential threats. These vigilant canines are stationed both inside and outside the hotel where Shah Rukh is put up, ensuring his safety during transit and at the stadium.

"Shah Rukh Khan is an international figure. When these stars come to Kolkata, special security arrangements are already in place for them. But there have been special arrangements for SRK post the shoutout incident outside Salman Khan's house the other day," a senior Kolkata Police said on the condition of anonymity accepting the fact that King Khan's security has been enhanced manifold.

According to sources in Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, SRK has his personal security team in place who accompany him wherever he goes. "The responsibility also lies with the administration of the cities he visits to arrange his security cover," the top cop said.

Shah Rukh has been in the city since Sunday and attended KKR's faceoff with Lucknow Super Giants. The 58-year-old superstar was accompanied by daughter Suhana and son AbRam Khan. While his kids returned to Mumbai on Monday, the actor is under strict security cover in Kolkata following the firing incident outside Salman's Galaxy apartment.