Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates KKR Victory at Eden Gardens with AbRam, Suhana and Ananya Panday

Hyderabad: The Kolkata Knight Riders had an eventful day on April 14 as they defeated the Lucknow Super Giants in a match played at West Bengal's Eden Gardens. At the stadium, Shah Rukh Khan, his son AbRam Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, and actor Ananya Panday were spotted enjoying themselves while supporting their team. Many photos and videos of them are going viral online with SRK taking a victory stroll with his son AbRam.

After his team defeated the Lucknow Super Giants, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a black baggy pants and a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey, jumped down onto the pitch. With his hair pulled back into a single ponytail and black shades, the actor looked dapper. The actor was spotted grinning and clapping as he looked out at the audience with his kid AbRam.

In celebration of his win, he even gave the audience a "thumbs up" and waved at the cheering crowd. It was a huge victory for KKR, and he was beaming the entire time. After her father Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, defeated LSG in game played in Kolkata, Archies actress Suhana Khan too was overjoyed. She expressed her happiness on Instagram by posting several pictures taken from the stands with her best friend actor Ananya Panday.

On the professional front, King Khan gave Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, three blockbusters in 2023. The actor is currently in talks with directors Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (Tiger vs. Pathaan). In addition, SRK is now preparing for King, his upcoming movie that will feature Suhana Khan and him on the big screen for the first time. Sujoy Ghosh has been tapped to direct the action thriller, while Siddharth Anand has joined as a co-producer.

