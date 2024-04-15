SRK-Suhana Film King: Superstar to Back Daughter's Big Screen Debut with Rs 200 Cr Budget - Reports

SRK-Suhana Khan Film King: Superstar to Back Daughter's Big Screen Debut with Rs 200 Cr Budget - Reports

The chatter around Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's upcoming film King is growing with each passing day. The film with Sujoy Ghosh at the helm is said to be mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 200 crore by SRK's banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines with a bold move, investing a whopping Rs. 200 crores in his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film, King. This venture, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, marks Suhana's big screen debut after digitally released The Archies.

According to a webloid report, the film is currently in pre-production, with plans to create an unforgettable film featuring the father-daughter duo. A source close to the developments told the webloid that the film promises to be a unique action spectacle, meticulously crafted over a year to ensure top-notch quality in every aspect—from script to scale and action.

"King is an ambitious action film, unlike anyone's imagination," the insider told webloid. SRK's banner Red Chillies Entertainment is sparing no expense to give Suhana Khan a grand big screen debut. As reported earlier, director Siddharth Anand is collaborating with international stunt directors to infuse the film with a global appeal. The vision is to blend real action seamlessly with cutting-edge VFX technology.

The latest buzz around SRK and Suhana Khan's King hints that the film is likely to roll from May with the shoot spanning over five months. SRK and Sujoy are said to be aiming to release King in the latter half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's recent film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, received mixed reviews. Amidst speculation about his next projects, including the highly anticipated Tiger vs Pathaan with Salman Khan. SRK and Salman's upcoming collaboration with Yash Raj Films promises to be another thrilling addition to their Spy Universe. Shah Rukh, however, is yet to officially announce him upcoming films.

