Mohanlal's Barroz Gets New Release Date, Set to Hit Big Screens During Onam 2024

Hyderabad: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's new movie, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, is now set to release in September instead of earlier dates. Initially planned for March, then May, the film will now hit theatres in September, marking Mohanlal's directorial debut.

Mohanlal shared the update on Baarroz's new release date on social media. Along with a new poster, the 63-year-old superstar revealed the new release date as September 12, 2024, using hashtags like #Barroz3D and #Onam2024.

In the film, Mohanlal stars as the lead character, alongside Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo in significant roles. Written by Jijo Punnoose, known for helming India's first 3D film, My Dear Kuttichathan, the film has Santosh Sivan taking care of cinematography.

The storyline revolves around Mohanlal's character, who portrays a genie guarding the treasure of the famous Spanish explorer Vasco Da Gama. Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor, the film promises an intriguing blend of adventure and fantasy.

A behind-the-scenes video was recently dropped by the makers on YouTube, offering a sneak peek into Mohanlal's directorial journey. The video showcases Mohanlal's directorial skill and unwavering dedication, setting the stage for an exhilarating cinematic adventure. This glimpse into his directorial debut further amplifies the already soaring anticipation for the fantasy drama.

Additionally, Mohanlal is set to reunite with Shobana on screen after a long hiatus in Tharun Moorthy's upcoming project, tentatively titled L360. Fans can also look forward to his role in the highly awaited action-packed drama L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.