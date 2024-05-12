International Mother's Day 2024: Celebrating The Essence of Nurturing A New Life

History of the day:

Mother's Day was founded by Anna Jarvis who had proposed to celebrate this day after her mother died in 1905. In 1907 she set aside a day to honour the work and sacrifices made by mothers.

On May 8, 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson signed a Joint Resolution designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

Why we celebrate Mother's Day: Everyone has at least one motherly figure in their lives who has nurtured us and given them unconditional love and support. The purpose of Mother's Day is to express love, appreciation and gratitude to mothers for their unconditional love, support and sacrifice.

Mothers don't get a day off for their hard work, nor do they get paid, but do it for free love. In return, they just need some appreciation, love, care, or a token of gift. This day brings us the opportunity to express our love and thankfulness to them. It is a celebration of motherhood and the joys it brings into our lives.

How to celebrate Mother's Day: On this special day, not just children, but partners and other family members express their love and gratitude to their mothers by giving them gifts, cards and expressing their love for their birth giver. It is an opportunity to appreciate the effort, sacrifice and love that mothers shower on us every day.

You can give your mother a bouquet of favorite flowers or bake a cake. You can plan a leave or a short trip for her. you might also consider surprising her with a gift or taking her out for dinner or even cooking something special for her at home. However, the most precious gift for a mother is watching their children grow into happy, healthy adults. So, don't forget to say "I love you and thank you" one more time and give mom an extra hug!

Iconic Moms of Bollywood

Kirron Kher: Kirron Kher will be remembered as the coolest and one of the most "melodramatic mom" of Bollywood. We see her as a lively high-spirited mother in multiple movies such as Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Om Shaanti Om, Devdas or Khoobsurat .



Nargis Dutt as a 'Mother India' : She often portrayed the role of a poor but righteous woman, who faced struggles to raise her children while going up against a greedy moneylender: 'Mother India' played by actress Nargis Dutt, mother of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most iconic roles in the history of Indian cinema.



Farida Jalal as a Lajjo: Farida Jalal played role of Lajjo ( mother of Simran/Kajol) in the iconic 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. She portrays the bond and friendship between a mother and daughter. 'Jab ladki jawan ho jati hai, toh maa uski maa nahi rehti sehali ban jaati hai' is a famous dialouge from the blockbuster movie. Jalal became the default Indian mother for Bollywood movies released in the 90s and early 2000s.



Jaya Bachchan as a ideal emotional mom of bollywood: Who can forget about the iconic scene of Jaya Bachchan's reunion with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'?. Jaya is the best at portraying the role of a strong, emotional , traditional mother. She has shown that side of the character in movies like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Judaai', 'Dil to Pagal Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and many more blockbusters.



Nirupa Roy: She is known as a mother who is always surrounded by extreme tragedy. Take any of her film like Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Deewar, Nirupa Roy-- she never fails to make your eyes wets. The famous dialogue 'Tu abhi itna bhi ameer nahi hua, ki apni maa ko khareed sake' was delivered by her. 'Mere paas maa hai' dialogue is also from her film Deewar.



Reema Lagoo as a classic Mother: We see her in most of our childhood movies as a caring mom with a sweet smile but also possessive. Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun', 'Hum Saath Saath Hai', 'Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' are just some popular movies in which the actress has played prominent maternal roles.



Rakhee Gulzar: The iconic dialogue "Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge" is delivered by none other than Bollywood mother Rakhi Gulzar in the film, Karan Arjun. She played the role of the unfortunate mother of two children.

