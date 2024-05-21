Happy Birthday Mohanlal: From Action to Fantasy, Sneak Peek into His Blockbuster Lineup

Hyderabad: Mohanlal, the powerhouse of talent in the Malayalam film industry, turns a year older on Tuesday. Year 2024, as the actor turns 65, marks a significant milestone in his life. With a career spanning several decades, Mohanlal has enthralled audiences with his mesmerizing performances and versatile roles. As he adds another year to his illustrious journey, let's delve into his upcoming films that promise to showcase his brilliance yet again.

1. Rambaan: Mohanlal's charisma knows no bounds, and Rambaan is poised to be another testament to his prowess. In the much-anticipated reunion, the Malayalam film industry's iconic star Mohanlal is set to join forces with celebrated director Joshy once again, eight years after their blockbuster Run Baby Run released. The movie is slated to commence filming in the middle of 2024, with a tentative release planned to coincide with the festivities of Vishu or Easter in 2025, promising a cinematic treat for audiences during the celebratory season.

2. Vrushabha: In the upcoming film, Mohanlal is set to captivate audiences with his nuanced performance. Directed by Vyshakh, known for his knack for blending action and drama seamlessly, this film promises to be a visual treat for fans eagerly awaiting Mohanlal's next on-screen endeavour. The film will also mark Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya's debut in the film industry.

3. Barroz: Mohanlal's collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Jijo Punnoose has cinephiles buzzing with excitement. Barroz is a fantasy adventure film that marks Mohanlal's directorial debut, adding another feather to his illustrious cap.

4. Kanappa: Mohanlal is all set to rule in this pan-India film with Prabahs and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Directed by Sugeeth, this film is a testament to Mohanlal's commitment to storytelling and his dedication to bringing characters to life with authenticity and depth. It will mark the debut projects of three superstars coming together.

5. L2: Empuraan: The much-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer, L2: Empuraan sees Mohanlal reprising his role as the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this film is expected to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema and reaffirm Mohanlal's status as a cinematic icon.

6. Vayanadan Thamban: Mohanlal's collaboration with director Joshiy in Vayanadan Thamban has generated immense excitement among fans. Known for their previous successful collaborations, this film is expected to deliver a compelling narrative coupled with Mohanlal's powerhouse performance.

7. Onnam Sir: Mohanlal's versatility knows no bounds, and Onnam Sir is a testament to his ability to explore diverse genres with ease. Directed by Shaji Kailas, this film promises to be a gripping tale that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

8. Ram: Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Ram is a highly anticipated film that showcases Mohanlal in a riveting role. Known for his ability to craft gripping narratives, Joseph's collaboration with Mohanlal is expected to result in a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences.

9. L 360: Mohanlal's commitment to pushing the boundaries of storytelling will come to the forefront in L 360. Directed by Ajoy Varma, this film is shrouded in secrecy, leaving fans eagerly anticipating Mohanlal's role in the film.

10. Pushpa 2: Mohanlal's foray into the world of pan-Indian cinema continues with Pushpa 2. Directed by Sukumar, this film sees Mohanlal sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in what promises to be an epic saga taking the film to another level.

As Mohanlal celebrates his birthday, his fans eagerly await the release of these ten upcoming films, each poised to further solidify his status as one of India's finest actors. With his unparalleled talent, dedication, and commitment to his craft, Mohanlal continues to wow generations of cinephiles. Here's to many more years of cinematic brilliance from the legendary Mohanlal.