T20 World Cup 2024 | Rain Threat Looms Over Florida Leg; Three Matches At Risk Of Washout

Hyderabad: The T20 World Cup 2024 played in the USA and Canada is heading towards the Super Eight stage as the group stage nears its conclusion. However, the weather conditions in Florida are not suitable for playing cricket and that might worry the fans. Three more matches are going to be scheduled in Florida including the game between India and Canada.

Flash flood warning in Florida

Heavy rainfall occurred on June 11 in Miami Florida. It has been raining relentlessly there and it has become a flood-like situation. The roads are full of water due to such a heavy amount of rainfall. Videos of the bad weather are going viral on social media and an emergency has been declared in Miami.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground situated in Lauderhill has four matches scheduled to be hosted on it. The first game between Sri Lanka and Nepal which was going to be played on June 11 got washed out. Now, there are three more matches to go with a rain threat looming over them. The rain can play a spoilsport in all three games and if it does so, it will sink the ship of the Pakistan cricket team.

Matches scheduled at the venue

The first match scheduled on the venue between Sri Lanka and Nepal is already washed out. Now, the next game will be played between the USA and Ireland on June 14. India will lock horns against Canada on June 15 while Pakistan will take on Ireland in the last game at the venue. All the matches are set to start at 8 PM IST with a possibility of abandonment looming over them.

Pakistan’s chances for Super Eight hampered

India have already qualified for the Super Eight and there is now only one berth available for the Super Eights from the group. Pakistan are placed in third position in the group with two points while the USA are in the second position with four points. Now for Pakistan to march into the next stage, they need the USA to not go beyond their points tally. Thus, the USA’s win or a washout will end their campaign.

Now, if the USA suffers a defeat against Ireland, Pakistan will have to also beat them at any cost in their last group-stage game. India’s game against Canada is also in danger and they might miss out on an opportunity to try their bench strength if the match gets abandoned due to rain.