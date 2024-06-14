ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations Linked to Suspected CPI (Maoist) OGWs in Chhattisgarh

By PTI

Published : 23 hours ago

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams conducted searches on the premises of six suspects in the Maoist-affected area of Badegobra village, which is part of the Manipur police station area in Gariyaband district.

NIA conducted searches at multiple locations linked to suspected overground workers of banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat Portal)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations linked to suspected overground workers (OGWs) of banned outfit CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said on Friday.

The searches were conducted on Thursday in connection with a CPI (Maoist)-led IED attack on a poll party convoy during the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in the left-wing extremism-affected state.

"Several mobile phones and Rs 2,98,000 in cash were seized during the searches from the premises of suspects believed to be working as overground workers (OGWs)/supporters of the Mainpur-Nuapada division of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit," the statement issued by the NIA said.

NIA teams conducted extensive searches on the premises of six suspects in the Maoist-affected area of Badegobra village under the Manipur police station area in Gariyaband district as part of the agency's investigation into the case, it said.

A head constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) ADHOC 615 Battalion was injured in the attack that took place in November 2023, the statement said. The NIA, which took over the case in February 2024, had identified CPI (Maoist) cadres as perpetrators of the attack.

