ETV Bharat / state

'Male Partner Not Always Wrong in Sexual Offences': Allahabad High Court Upholds Acquittal of Rape Accused Man

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

The Division Bench of Justices Rahul Chaturvedi and Nand Prabha Shukla said that while the laws on sexual offences were rightly women-centric, but it does not mean that the male partner is always wrong in such cases. The court made the observation while upholding the acquittal of a man accused of rape.

A view of Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh
A view of Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh (File/ANI)

Prayagraj: In an interesting development, the Allahabad High Court has upheld the acquittal of a man accused of rape while observing that while laws on sexual offences were rightly women-centric, it does not mean that the male partner is always at fault.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Rahul Chaturvedi and Nand Prabha Shukla made the observation while upholding the acquittal of the rape accused on Thursday.

“No doubt, chapter XVI “Sexual Offences”, is a womensentic enactment to protect the dignity and honour of a lady and girl and rightly so, but while assessing the circumstances, it is not the only and every time the male partner is at wrong, the burden is upon both of them. It is unswallowable proposition that a weaker sex is being used by the male partner for five good years and she keep on permitting him on so called false pretext of marriage,” the bench observed.

“Both of them are major and they understand the gravity of the situation and the far reaching repercussion of pre-marital sex and still they maintained this relationship at different places, different cities, which clearly indicates that this acquisitions that she was subjected to sexual harassment and rape cannot be accepted and learned Trial Judge rightly so have given a benefit of doubt to the accused-respondent and relieved from the major charges pasted against accused-respondent.” it added.

The High Court made the observation while upholding the acquittal by a trial court of a rape accused man.

  1. Read more: SP MLA Arrested, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody in 1995 Case
  2. Allahabad HC Stays Proceedings Regarding Land of Ancient Temple of Self-Styled God Vishweshwar Nath
  3. Allahabad HC Asks St Govt to Ensure Officials Don't Get Their Activities Covered By Media

TAGGED:

HIGH COURT COMMENT ON RAPE CASEALLAHABAD HIGH COURT ON RAPEALLAHABAD HIGH COURTALLAHABAD HIGH COURT RAPE ACCUSED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.