'Darlings', Get Ready for 'India's BIGGEST Song'! Kalki 2898 AD's First Single to Release Soon, Poster OUT

Hyderabad: With just a fortnight left before the grand global premiere of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited pan-India sci-fi drama, Kalki 2898 AD, all eyes are fixed on the film’s audio album. And Saregama Music, the leading music label that bagged the audio rights for Kalki, dropped a an update for fans this morning.

The official X handle of Saregama Music tweeted, "Hi 𝐃arlings!!! Inka mana musical journey lo 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 destination reach ayye time deggara padindi.(Hi 𝐃arlings, it's almost time to reach first destination of our musical journey.)"

Makers also dropped Kalki 2898 AD first single poster. Teasing the imminent song release, the makers in Instagram wrote, "𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚’𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫… 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐝!"

Fans are ecstatic with this much-awaited announcement about the release of the film’s first single, but they eagerly yearn for more and urge Saregama Music to reveal the song’s release date soonest. The acclaimed Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan has scored the film’s soundtrack.

Recently, the makers unveiled trailers of Kalki 2898 AD in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. While the Hindi trailer leads with over 27 million views on YouTube, the Telugu version closely follows with more than 21 million views. The Tamil trailer has garnered 5.8 million views, Kannada 2.2 million, and the Malayalam versions amassed 2.8 million views so far on Vyjayanthi Movies' official YouTube channel.

In a groundbreaking move, the makers also unveiled an animated prelude titled Bujji and Bhairava on Amazon Prime Video. This two-part prelude offers us a glimpse into the world envisioned by Nag Ashwin.

Besides Prabhas, the film boasts Indian cinema legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. Kalki 2898 AD promises more surprises with its cast as names like Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan are also said to mark special appearances in the film. Produced by veteran filmmaker Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies, the Nag Ashwin directorial is set for its theatrical release on June 27 amidst sky-high expectations.