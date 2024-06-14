Four killed In Nepal Landslide

Kathmandu: Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Taplejung district in northeastern Nepal, a local official said on Friday. A couple and their twin daughters died in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality after their house was buried in the debris on Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency. "All four were killed on the spot. Their bodies were recovered on Friday morning," said Rajan Limbu, Chairperson for the rural municipality.

Monsoon clouds that entered eastern Nepal brought heavy rainfall, according to the Weather Bureau. The Nepali authorities have estimated that over 1.8 million people could be affected this year.