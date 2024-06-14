ETV Bharat / snippets

Four killed In Nepal Landslide

author img

By IANS

Published : 23 hours ago

The incident was reported in Taplejung district in northeastern Nepal, where a couple and their twin daughters died after their house was buried in the debris on Thursday night.
Four killed in Nepal landslide. (Representational Photo) (IANS Photo)

Kathmandu: Four members of a family were killed in a landslide in Taplejung district in northeastern Nepal, a local official said on Friday. A couple and their twin daughters died in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality after their house was buried in the debris on Thursday night, reports Xinhua news agency. "All four were killed on the spot. Their bodies were recovered on Friday morning," said Rajan Limbu, Chairperson for the rural municipality.

Monsoon clouds that entered eastern Nepal brought heavy rainfall, according to the Weather Bureau. The Nepali authorities have estimated that over 1.8 million people could be affected this year.

TAGGED:

FOUR KILLED NEPAL LANDSLIDEPHAKTANGLUNG RURAL MUNICIPALITYTAPLEJUNG DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.