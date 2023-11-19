WORLD CUP FINAL 2023 ROHIT SHARMA RECEIVES HEARTFELT WISHES AND BLESSINGS FROM FAMILY AHEAD OF GRAND FINALE

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's family sent out their heartfelt wishes and blessings from family ahead of World Cup Final, on Sunday.

In a heartwarming show of familial support, Rohit Sharma received warm wishes and blessings from his family at his maternal home ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup final clash against Australia. The support from loved ones adds a personal touch to the high-stakes match, emphasizing the significance of family in an athlete's journey.

The buzz had reached its crescendo at least 24 hours before the 'big match' and with three and half hours to go before the start of the most awaited World Cup final, an ocean of blue seems to be travelling towards Motera.

The city of Ahmedabad has become the centre of the cricketing world. It seems as if the entire city is moving in one direction. The roads of Ahmedabad are full of energy and a bit of madness.

Fans wearing the India jersey, carrying the Indian flag, laughing, joking and anticipating an India win are moving towards the Narendra Modi stadium. There are families, friends, children, adults, teenagers, middle aged and the senior citizen who have all painted the city blue.