Punjab: BSP's Ferozepur Candidate Booked After His Video Of Voting Surfaces

Ferozepur (Punjab): In a yet another case of violation of the election model code of conduct, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for Ferozepur, Surinder Kamboj, was booked after an unidentified person made a video of him casting his vote at a polling booth on Saturday.

Kamboj shared the video of his casting the vote and the same being captured by the VVPAT. A probe was initiated by the Election Commission and the Ferozepur Police registered a case against him for violating the Representation of People Act, 1951.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Ferozepur, Rajesh Dhiman said that an FIR has been registered against the BSP candidate for MCC violation. He urged all candidates to adhere by the rules. Election Commission has restricted carrying mobile phones and electronic devices inside booths.

"A case has come before us where the BSP candidate made a video while casting his vote. We appeal to all candidates to follow the rules and the law. Voting is being conducted peacefully in the constituency," Dhiman said.

The BSP candidate's son, Jagdeep Singh Goldy Kamboj, is an AAP MLA from Jalalabad.

Earlier in the day, a similar incident surfaced in Rajpura where AAP MLA Neena Mittal was served a notice for making a video of her casting the vote at a polling booth. Mittal had shot her video and then posted it on social media though she later deleted it.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer Shaukat Ahmed Pare has issued a notice to Mittal for violation of the MCC.

Voting is being held in 13 Lok Sabha seats on Punjab.