Bishnoi Gang's Plot to Target Salman Khan Thwarted: Mumbai Police Arrest 4 Shooters

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police nabbed four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, suspecting their involvement in a scheme to attack actor Salman Khan. This development unfolded after the recent shooting incident near Khan's residence in Bandra, as shared by a senior police official on Saturday.

The investigation commenced last month when the Navi Mumbai police received a tip-off regarding a plot to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area. The official disclosed that the four arrested individuals had been in communication with incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his sibling Anmol Bishnoi. Allegedly, they scoped out the farmhouse and Salman Khan's frequent locations under the directives of the Bishnoi brothers.

In its First Information Report (FIR), the Navi Mumbai police listed 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi. The apprehended suspects were identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh (known as Ajay Kashyap), Gaurav Bhatia (known as Nahvi), Vaspi Khan (known as Waseem Chikna), and Rizwan Khan (known as Javed Khan). They face charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), such as Conspiracy (120-B) and Criminal Intimidation (506).

Lawrence Bishnoi is presently in Gujarat's Sabarmati central prison, while Anmol Bishnoi is speculated to be residing in either the US or Canada. The incident on April 14 involved two assailants on a motorcycle firing multiple rounds outside Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were apprehended in Gujarat. Subsequently, Sonu Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan, suspected of delivering weapons to the shooters, were arrested in Punjab. Thapan reportedly died by suicided while in police custody on May 1. The Mumbai police have since made additional arrests linked to the case.