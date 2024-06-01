2024 Most Peaceful Year in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 years: Police Data

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The year 2024 has been the most peaceful year in the Jammu and Kashmir region in the last 24 years with only 20 deaths reported from 16 militancy-related incidents since the turn of the century, data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police have revealed.

In January 2024, there was one incident resulting in the death of a militant. February saw two incidents with two civilian fatalities. March mirrored February with one incident leading to the deaths of two civilians, the data said.

April 2024 experienced a spike in violence, with seven incidents resulting in eight deaths: three civilians and five militants. In May, there were five incidents leading to seven deaths, including one civilian, one security force member, and five militants.

From January to May 2024, a total of 20 deaths were reported, comprising eight civilians, one security force member, and eleven militants. Despite these incidents, the significant reduction in overall violence has made 2024 the most peaceful year in Jammu and Kashmir in 24 years, according to the J&K Police data.

Historically, the region has seen high levels of violence. In 2000, there were 1,385 incidents, resulting in 641 civilian deaths, 441 security forces fatalities, 1,708 militants killed, and 9 deaths not specified, totaling 2,799 casualties.

In 2001, the number of incidents rose to 2,084, with 1,024 civilians, 628 security forces, and 2,345 militants losing their lives. Additionally, 14 deaths were not specified, bringing the total to 4,011. The following year, 2002, saw a decrease with 1,642 incidents, resulting in 837 civilian deaths, 447 security forces fatalities, and 1,758 militants killed. There were 56 unspecified deaths, totaling 3,098 casualties.

The year 2003 recorded 1,427 incidents, with 563 civilians, 319 security forces, and 1,504 militants killed. An additional 121 deaths were not specified, leading to a total of 2,507 casualties. In 2004, there were 1,061 incidents, resulting in 437 civilian deaths, 318 security forces fatalities, and 962 militants killed, along with 72 unspecified deaths, totaling 1,789 casualties.

In 2005, the incidents decreased to 1,004, with 454 civilians, 220 security forces, and 987 militants killed. There were 56 unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 1,717. The year 2006 saw 694 incidents, resulting in 256 civilian deaths, 172 security forces fatalities, and 607 militants killed, along with 90 unspecified deaths, totaling 1,125 casualties.

The year 2007 recorded 427 incidents, with 127 civilians, 119 security forces, and 498 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, leading to a total of 744 casualties. In 2008, there were 261 incidents, resulting in 71 civilian deaths, 85 security forces fatalities, and 382 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 538 casualties.

In 2009, there were 208 incidents, resulting in 53 civilian deaths, 73 security forces fatalities, and 247 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 373. The year 2010 saw 189 incidents, with 34 civilians, 69 security forces, and 258 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, leading to a total of 361 casualties.

In 2011, 119 incidents were recorded, resulting in 33 civilian deaths, 31 security forces fatalities, and 117 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 181 casualties. The year 2012 saw a further decrease with 70 incidents, resulting in 19 civilian deaths, 18 security forces fatalities, and 84 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 121.

The year 2013 recorded 84 incidents, with 19 civilians, 53 security forces, and 100 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, leading to a total of 172 casualties. In 2014, there were 91 incidents, resulting in 28 civilian deaths, 47 security forces fatalities, and 114 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 189 casualties.

In 2015, there were 86 incidents, resulting in 19 civilian deaths, 41 security forces fatalities, and 115 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 175. The year 2016 saw an increase with 112 incidents, resulting in 14 civilian deaths, 88 security forces fatalities, and 165 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, totaling 267 casualties.

In 2017, 163 incidents were recorded, with 54 civilians, 83 security forces, and 220 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, leading to a total of 357 casualties. The year 2018 saw 206 incidents, resulting in 86 civilian deaths, 95 security forces fatalities, and 271 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 452.

In 2019, there were 135 incidents, resulting in 42 civilian deaths, 78 security forces fatalities, and 163 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 283 casualties. The year 2020 recorded 140 incidents, with 33 civilians, 56 security forces, and 232 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, leading to a total of 321 casualties.

In 2021, there were 153 incidents, resulting in 36 civilian deaths, 45 security forces fatalities, and 193 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 274. The year 2022 saw 151 incidents, with 30 civilians, 30 security forces, and 193 militants killed. There were no unspecified deaths, bringing the total to 253.

In 2023, there were 72 incidents, resulting in 12 civilian deaths, 33 security forces fatalities, and 87 militants killed, along with 2 unspecified deaths, totaling 134 casualties. Finally, in 2024, up to the available data, there were 16 incidents, resulting in 8 civilian deaths, 1 security forces fatality, and 11 militants killed, with no unspecified deaths, totaling 20 casualties.

The cumulative data, from March 6, 2000, to 2024, of Jammu and Kashmir police indicates 11,980 incidents of killing, leading to 4,930 civilian deaths, 3,590 security forces fatalities, 13,321 militants killed, and 420 unspecified deaths, totaling 22,261 casualties.