Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): The biggest match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - the final is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pacer Mohammed Shami is in the playing eleven for India. He has been the wrecker-in-chief for India and has played a key role in the team's unbeaten run so far. Mohammed Shami picked a seven-for - the best figures by an Indian bowler in the history of ODIs - 7/57 in the first semi-final against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on last Wednesday.

Shami hails from Amrohi in Uttar Pradesh but plays for Bengal in the domestic circuit. People from his village are watching the marquee clash and are cheering the Men in Blue. The villagers want Shami, who is in scintillating form, to perform at his best. They also want the Men in Blue to win the ODI World Cup for the third time - after 1983 and 2011.

Currently in the game, Australia is on the top as India has lost three wickets - opener Shubman Gill, skipper Rohit Sharma and middle-order batter and Mumbaikar - Shreyas Iyer.

