Anushka Sharma Jets off to NY with Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024, Airport Pic Breaks Internet

Hyderabad: After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Virat Kohli swiftly flew to New York for the T20 World Cup 2024, accompanied by his actor wife, Anushka Sharma, and their children – daughter Vamika and newborn son Akaay. The family of four was seen at Mumbai airport, posing happily for a photo with the airport staff before boarding their flight, need we say the picture took social media by storm.

Virat opted for a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt paired with a beige shirt, a matching cap, and black pants. Anushka chose a chic black T-shirt and blue denim jeans. Their smiles were contagious as they posed amidst the airport buzz.

Anushka grabbed headlines after the intense Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs. Rajasthan Royals (RR) match during the IPL 2024 Eliminator. Unfortunately, Virat's team RCB lost, and a video capturing Anushka's tense moments during the match went viral online.

Virat and Anushka exchanged vows on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, on January 11, 2021, and their second child, son Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Sharing their joy, the duo announced the birth of their baby boy, expressing immense happiness and love.

On the work front, Anushka eagerly awaits the release of Chakda Xpress, a biographical drama depicting the life of former Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama will be her first release after embracing motherhood. While fans await update from Netflix on Chakda Xpress release date, buzz around Anushka's comeback vehicle hints that the project hangs in the balance. The uncertainty is said to be stemming from disagreements between the producers and the streaming giant. over the sports biopic depicting the life of former Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami.