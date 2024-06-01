ETV Bharat / bharat

Further Advancement of Monsoon into Central Arabian Sea: IMD

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts further advancement of monsoon into more parts of Central Arabian while plains in North West India which have been witnessing heatwave for the last two weeks are also likely to witness rains between June 1-3.

File photo of a commuter riding a motorcycle amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and SouthWest Bay of Bengal during the next two-three days.

The South West Monsoon set in over Kerala on Thursday, a day ahead of IMD's earlier prediction. Similarly, the IMD on Friday predicted that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further in southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and north-eastern states.

As the states/UTs in the North West continue to witness heatwaves, the south and the Central region are witnessing the monsoon rains. "Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, Some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days", said IMD in its morning bulletin on Saturday.

The weather office also predicts rainfall in the north eastern states during the next seven days. "Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days", it said.

"Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next five days", it added.

"Under the influence of a trough that runs from north west Uttar Pradesh to west Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels, the weather office predicts isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada during June 2-5. Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on June 1", it said.

Similar conditions are expected to prevail over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema during the next 7 days.

It also predicts light rain showers for the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Jammu Kashmir during the next five days while similar conditions are likely to persist over plains of North West India between June 1-3.

