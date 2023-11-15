Puri (Odisha): Hours before the much-awaited World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand began at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Wednesday, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the Men in Blue 'Good Luck' with his unique style as he created yet another attractive piece of art on Odisha's Puri beach.

Interestingly, Pattnaik's new sand art reflected his toeing the central government line as he chose to write "Team Bharat" instead of Team India. "Good Luck TEAM BHARAT for Semi Final," read the colourful message displayed on the blade of a huge figure of a cricket blade made out of sand. Pattnaik has made a name for himself by creating these mesmerising pieces of art for a while now. On important occasions and festivals, he creates his sand art as a form of artistic contribution to the event.

