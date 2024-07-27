ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru PG Murder: Accused Arrested in Bhopal

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation here on July 23.

Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari. "Yes, he has been arrested," a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

Addressing reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the accused has been identified and picked up from Madhya Pradesh. He is being brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand.

To a query about the motive behind the murder, he said, "We don't know it yet. He has to be brought here and then we have to take his police custody and a thorough investigation and interrogation has to be conducted... only then further details can be shared."