Amravati (Maharashtra): In the vibrant Nimbhora locality of Amravati city in Maharashtra, a remarkable celebration of the Navratri festival has been underway, radiating traditional fervor and joy. At the heart of this spirited commemoration is a group of transwomen, who have transformed a private residence into a Puja Pandal, inaugurating the nine-day festival on October 15. With profound devotion, they pay homage to their presiding goddess, Yallamma, or Bahuchar Mata.

The transgender community's deep faith in Yallamma reflects a spiritual connection that guides them through the entirety of the Navratri festival. As the festival unfolds, transwomen and attendees from diverse corners of Amravati city come together to participate in the Navami Homa, a sacred fire offering on the ninth day of the Durga Puja festivities.

The allure of Bahuchar Mata draws a significant number of devotees, both from the transgender community and beyond, who come seeking blessings. It is believed to be auspicious to receive blessings from individuals belonging to the transgender community during this sacred celebration.

The deity revered by the transgender community goes by different names, known as Yallamma Devi in South India and Bahuchar or Renuka Mata in Maharashtra. Their profound devotion to Bahuchar Mata, akin to the nine forms of the goddess worshipped during the nine days of the Durga Puja festival, underscores the significance of this celebration.

Achal Rajput, a transwoman, expressed, "Bahuchar Mata is our community's deity." Guddi, another devotee and transwoman, resonated with these sentiments, highlighting the unity and devotion that mark this unique celebration of Navratri in the Nimbhora locality of Amravati.