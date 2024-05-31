ETV Bharat / bharat

Sexual Abuse Case: Court Rejects Bhavani Revanna's Anticipatory Bail Plea

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 21 hours ago

Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, had sought anticipatory bail on Wednesday in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar in Karnataka's Mysuru district. But the SIT claimed that Bhavani Revanna's role needed to be investigated in the housemaid's kidnapping.

Revanna sexual assault case
Revanna sexual assault case (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru : Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's mother and MLA H D Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Special Court For People's Representatives on Friday.

Bhavani, the daughter-in-law of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, had sought anticipatory bail on Wednesday in the case related to the kidnapping of a woman in KR Nagar in Mysuru district.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the rape, sexual harassment and kidnapping cases against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna raised objections to Bhavani's plea. The SIT claimed that Bhavani Revanna's role needed to be investigated in the housemaid's kidnapping.

The SIT stated that Bhavani Revanna and her family members are influential and might tamper with the evidence and influence victims and witnesses. The court heard the matter on Friday and rejected the anticipatory bail plea.

The SIT which arrested Prajwal Revanna and took custody of him till June 6, has asked Bhavani to be present at her Holenarasipura residence on Saturday for inquiry.

Last Updated :21 hours ago

TAGGED:

PRAJWAL REVANNAJDSKARNATAKABHAVANI REVANNAPRAJWAL REVANNA CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.