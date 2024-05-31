Anil Kapoor Confirmed as New Host for Bigg Boss OTT 3; Sonam Reacts

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! On Friday, JioCinema has unveiled the first promo of the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 3, accompanied by a hint at a new host. Earlier, there were reports that Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt were in the talks to host the show, following Salman Khan's decision to opt out of this season.

The confirmation of Anil Kapoor's hosting gig was met with excitement, particularly from his fashionista daughter, Sonam Kapoor. She took to her Instagram Story to reshare the promo, lavishing praise on her father with a heartfelt message. "They've got the most talented, hardworking, and handsome man onboard!," she wrote.

Sonam Kapoor's IG Story (Instagram)

The 25-second promo, released earlier today, offers a sneak peek into the new season, featuring a stylishly dressed man walking into the frame, set against a backdrop of clips from previous seasons. Although the man's face remains obscured throughout the video, his phrase "Kursi manga re…" leave a lasting impression. A voice chimes in, saying "Kuch karte hai na jhakaas," to which Anil Kapoor responds with his signature wit, "Bahaut hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas."

The promo also reveals that Bigg Boss OTT 3 is slated to premiere in June, although the exact date remains under wraps. Anil Kapoor, a veteran actor with over 100 films to his credit, including notable international projects, has previously hosted a quiz show on television. His fans are eagerly anticipating his return as host on the OTT version of one of India's most popular and controversial reality shows.