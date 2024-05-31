Mother, Sister Drown Trying To Save Boy In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A 40-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter drowned while trying to save her 15-year-old son, who had fallen into a tank in a village in Jodhpur.

The woman's nephew, who was standing on the banks alerted the passersby after which a few people jumped into the water but could only fish out the three bodies from water.

The incident took place in Barakhurd village under Pipar city police station area of ​​the district, on Friday. Jodhpur Rural Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh said the three bodies have been shifted to the Community Health Centre of Pipar for post-mortem.

Deceased Santosh Devi, wife of Govind Singh Rajpurohit, had come to her parental village with her children, Divya (17) and Honey (15). On Friday, she went to the tank with her son, daughter and nephew to wash clothes. Suddenly, Honey, who was sitting on the bank fell into the tank.

Divya jumped into the tank to save her brother. Seeing her children drowning, Santosh Devi dived into the water. Meanwhile, her nephew who had come with them started to panic when none of them came out of the tank.

He raised an alarm hearing which some locals rushed in to save the three. After sometime, three bodies were fished out of the water.

A team from Pipar police station also reached the spot. The bodies were taken to the hospital, where all were declared brought dead.