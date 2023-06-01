Ajmer: Some women constables of the RPF showed their humane faces at Ajmer railway station helping a lady sweeper give birth to her baby on the platform. Cleaning worker Pooja, who works at the railway station, suddenly went into labour in the morning and there was no time to rush her to the hospital. In such a situation, the women constables stepped in and did the needful stretching a sheet on the platform itself.

Both the newborn and Pooja, who have been admitted to the Satellite Hospital in Ajmer, are fine now. Earlier, RPF jawan Virendra Singh, who was on duty on the spot, saw Pooja in labour pain and was unable to speak because of her health condition. It didn't take long for Singh to realise the gravity of the situation. He immediately called up assistant sub-inspector Premaram seeking his help.

Premaram immediately sent constables Hansa Kumari, Savitri Fagedia and Lakshmi Verma to the spot. By then, the condition of the cleaning worker Pooja started deteriorating and she started bleeding. Her condition worsened gradually and they sensed that taking her to the hospital would risk her life. The women constables immediately brought sheet from the police station and did what was best suited for the pregnant woman and her baby still in her womb.