Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. The PM is on a 2-day visit to the city during which he will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat. At the event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

Modi arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Sunday. He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will spend about 25 hours in Varanasi, an official statement said. On the first day of his visit to Varanasi, Modi will launch the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam in the evening at the Namo Ghat. At this event, he will flag off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, which is to ply between Kanyakumari and Varanasi. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which will be held from December 17-31, will witness the participation of 1,400 dignitaries from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who will visit Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, it said.