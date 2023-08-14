WATCH MORE THAN 100 WORKERS RESCUED FROM SHIVPURI TUNNEL AFTER RAINS WREAK HAVOC IN UTTARAKHAND

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): As many as 100 labourers working in the Shivpuri railway tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line were trapped due to incessant rain for the last two days. On receiving the information about the incident, outpost in-charge Shivpuri rushed to the spot and rescued them with the help of a Pokeland machine and other emergency equipment. Ajay Pratap Singh, manager of L&T company, Shivpuri, said a total of 114 workers, including engineers, were stuck after 300 metres deep tunnel was submerged in water.

Meanwhile, debris entered the camp located at Mohan Chatti in Yamkeshwar block of Pauri district adjacent to Rishikesh following heavy rainfall in the state. According to initial reports, at least three to five people, who were present in the camp, were trapped under the debris. The incident took place on Sunday late at night around 2 am. Debris is being removed by the District Disaster Management team and SDRF personnel.

The idol of Lord Shiva installed in the river Ganges at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Ramjhula is on the verge of drowning due to the rise in the water level of Ganga. In 2013, similar pictures had come out from Parmarth Niketan Ghat. In Rishikesh, Ganga is in full fury due to which Rishikesh Triveni Ghat has been completely submerged.

The aarti place and the Satsang pandal of the Ghat have been inundated with rainwater. While Ganga was flowing above the danger mark. Hence, people were restricted by the police from entering the Ghat. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials to review the situation in the state and it was decided to suspend the Chardham Yatra for two days. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rain for Monday in six districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Champawat, and issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in Haridwar.