Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A video of a tiger roaming near a resort in the Mohan area in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar forest division surfaced on the internet. On December 26, a tiger was spotted in the Kabila Resort surroundings. The video was captured by the CCTV camera installed in the resort and is making rounds on social media.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Ramnagar, Digant Nayak, has initiated an operation to catch the tiger. Nayak said, "For the last two weeks, this tiger has been seen roaming around the Mohan area. Three days ago it had entered the Kabila Resort in the Mohan area. Tourists visiting here ahead of New Year have been instructed not to stay in the area where tigers are on the prowl. The movement of the tiger is being monitored by a joint team of the forest department."