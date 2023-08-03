Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain admitted that India are ahead of his side in terms of preparations and was delighted that the players from current generation would get a chance to showcase their skills in-front of a knowledgable Chennai crowd in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

But he promised to surprise the hosts India in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey match-up between the arch-rivals. The Pakistan team is currently ranked 16th but Saqlain believes that it is in a gradual process of improvement and needs time to become a major powerhouse again.

Unfazed by the responsibility of leading an inexperienced team in the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan captain Umar Bhutta said that he was geared up to motivate the team to do well in the important tournament.

The Asian Champions gets underway on Thursday in Chennai which entails a mouthwatering clash between India and Pakistan on August 9.

Pakistan will lock horns with Malaysia at 6:15 pm in their opener on Thursday followed by hosts India playing their opening match against China at 8:30 pm. (PTI)