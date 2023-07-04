Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) : A devotee who came to the high-altitude Kedarnath shrine fell ill in the night. Immediately, the shopkeepers of the Chhani Camp informed the SDRF about the incident. The devotee was found suffering from serious health problems near Lincholi. As soon as this information was received, the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team immediately left for the spot armed with the necessary rescue equipment. They sung into quick action and rushed the devotee to the nearby hospital on a stretcher.

Seeing the serious condition of the devotee, the doctors immediately advised the SDRF to take the patient to Sonprayag for better medical treatment. The SDRF team, without losing time, sent him from Lincholi to Bhimbali and, from there, to Sonprayag. They handed them over to the DDRF (District Disaster Response Force) team. In fact, it is getting bitterly cold in Kedarghati these days. Snow is incessantly falling on the high hills and it is raining in the lower areas. As a result, the humidity has increased. In such a situation, people, who are suffering from respiratory diseases, are facing problems. Heart patients are also feeling uncomfortable because of the existing unfavourable weather conditions.