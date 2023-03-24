Tezpur (Assam): The Indian Army and the Indian Air force jointly conducted an Air-Land Exercise Vayu Prahar in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans to prosecute synergized multiple domain operations. The 96-hour exercise which was held under the Eastern Command to further strengthen ties between the two forces involved a large contingent of Air Force and Army personnel. The goal of the multi-domain operation in this exercise was to provide the effect of wartime readiness and to organize military operations in all domains.

According to official sources, the scope of the joint exercise was to quickly mobilize designated rapid reaction forces from the interior to conduct air landing operations at designated advanced landing grounds. The exercise included various weapons training along the border in the dense forests of the North East. The exercise was held at several advanced landing grounds in the North Eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders India and China, to enhance the Air Force's maximum carrying capacity.