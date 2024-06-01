ETV Bharat / state

Horse-Drawn Carriage With 667 Kg Iron Rods Gets Stolen in Kanpur, 3 Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

The owner had parked the carriage loaded with iron rods on the roadside and gone to drink water. However, when he returned the carriage was nowhere to be seen. The accused told they were planning to sell the rods today.

Three accused (ETV Bharat Picture)

Kanpur: A strange case of theft has come to light in Sisamau area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district where a horse-drawn carriage loaded with 667 kg iron rods went missing from the roadside.

On the complaint of the carriage owner, police registered a case. The CCTV footage of the surrounding area was examined and three miscreants were identified. Police arrested the three and recovered the stolen goods from them.

DCP Central RS Gautam said Vikas Jain, a local resident owns the carriage and uses it for carrying goods from one place to another. On Friday, Vikas filed a complaint at Sisamau police station alleging that he was on his way to deliver 667 kg of iron rods and had gone to drink water by parking his carriage on the roadside some distance away from Afeem Kothi intersection.

Some while later when he returned he found that the horse-drawn carriage along with the iron rods had gone missing. Vikash searched the area and asked the passersby but could not get any information. After which, he informed the police.

Based on the complaint police initiated a probe and got important clues from the CCTV footage. A raid was launched in the area and the three thieves were caught. The accused have been identified as Pradeep alias Kallu, Piyush Sonkar and Irshad Khan. Also, stolen iron rods and the horse-drawn carriage have been recovered from them.

DCP Central said, "Teams were deployed to catch the thieves. After arresting them, the accused told during interrogation that they had hidden the stolen goods in Babupurwa area and were trying to sell it on June 1. Six cases are already registered against accused Pradeep while two cases are registered against another accused, Irshad."

