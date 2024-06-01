ETV Bharat / bharat

Heli Service Booking Full for Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra till September

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

Updated : 9 hours ago

The devotees coming for Uttarakhand Chardham Yatra have broken all the records this time, as a result of which there has been an increase in the number of passengers visiting the Chardhams. Similarly, bookings for heli services are full till September.

Dehradun: The booking of heli services for the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand for September has been completed. C Ravi Shankar, Additional Secretary of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said that the booking for the entire travel season was opened except for monsoon.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said that the booking for the entire travel season was opened except for monsoon. (ETV Bharat)

In which the booking till September is full and 90% of the booking for October has also been completed. He said that if cancellations happen from time to time, then there can be a possibility of tickets in between. In that backdrop, passengers have to keep an eye on the IRCTC site.

Heli service will be opened soon for the monsoon season

Additional Secretary of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority C Ravi Shankar said that in the first phase, the heli service was opened for the travel season from May 10 to June 20 and September 15 to October 31, while for the monsoon season from June 20 to September 15, online tickets will be opened in the first week of June after departmental review.

He said that during the monsoon, the number of heli operators decreases from nine to only two and flights are conducted from time to time depending on the weather, for which ticket booking will be opened on the official website of IRCTC from June 7.

Additional Secretary Ravi Shankar said that this time there is a lot of enthusiasm about heli service in Chardham Yatra. On the other hand, there were fewer flights in the last Yatra season due to bad weather, but this time the weather has supported very well and heli service is seeing a 150% increase compared to 2023.

Last Updated : 9 hours ago

