HILLY AREAS OF UTTARAKHAND RECEIVE SNOWFALL

Rudraprayag/Uttarakashi: The hilly areas of Uttarakhand received snowfall on Tuesday afternoon triggering a cold wave in the area. The weather has remained bad since Tuesday morning. The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a warning of snowfall in the Himalayan region and rain in the lower areas.

The weather in Kedarnath Dham has remained bad for the last few days. However, there has been no snowfall in the Dham in the last week. Currently, the reconstruction work has been resumed in the Dham. According to sources, more than 500 labourers have been working in the Dham. As the chances of snowfall have increased in Dham, the construction work will be halted for a while.