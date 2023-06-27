COW COMES ONTO THE TRACK DURING TRIAL RUN OF VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS IN BIHAR

Patna (Bihar): A stray cow came onto the track during the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express. The trial run of the semi-high-speed train was underway from Patna to Ranchi. The loco pilot saw a bovine on the track. He immediately applied the emergency brake and stopped the train.

Due to the timely intervention of the driver of the train, the cow was saved. Four railway officials alighted from the train and caught hold of the stray cow till the train crossed. The train was passing through a valley with hills on both sides of the railway track. The cow was stuck in the narrow passageway. So, when the bovine saw an approaching train it started running on the track. Because of the driver's alertness, the accident was averted.

The railway employees caught hold of the cow until the train crossed the hilly passageway. The train then started moving slowly. Later, the staffers boarded the rear bogie of the Vande Bharat Express.