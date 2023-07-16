Srinagar: People associated with the carpet industry in Kashmir are delighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his just-concluded visit to France, gifted a hand-made Kashmiri Silk carpet to the president of the French National Assembly.

Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi, who owns a carpet manufacturing unit in Srinagar said the move will immensely benefit the valley's shawl industry. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to gift a Kashmiri carpet to the President of the French National Assembly, it's a very good step. This will benefit the Kashmiri craft immensely," he said.

Sofi said the initiative will encourage carpet weavers to work on improving the quality of the carpets they create. "This is a 'Royal Taj' design carpet which the PM has gifted. It is a very famous design and only master artisans of silk carpets in Kashmir can make this design," Sofi added.

Mohammad Rafiq, a master artisan, thanked the Prime Minister for promoting Kashmiri carpets globally. "We are very thankful to the PM that he advertised the Kashmiri carpet at the international level by gifting it to the President [of the French National Assembly]. Many people abroad don't know about the Kashmiri carpets, but when Modi Ji gifted this carpet he advertised it. They (foreigners) will also know about our products. It will give a boost to the carpet industry," he said

Mahmood Shah, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Department, pointed out that PM Modi also promotes Kashmiri handicrafts through his attire. "Prime Minister has always been promoting Kashmir handicrafts through his attire because you see him donning shawls and Kani specimens. During his last visit to Sweden, he gifted a GI-certified shawl in a papier mache box to the President of Sweden. In a recent visit to the US also, he gifted paper papier mache boxes and this time he gifted the silk carpet from Kashmir."

The carpet weavers of Kashmir said that this gesture has provided them with great encouragement and will undoubtedly help promote their craft.

