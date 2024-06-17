Railways Intensifies Checking On Ticketless, Unauthorised Travellers

New Delhi: Central Railways has earned revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of ticketless and unauthorised travellers in April and May, senior railway officials said.

Informing the action against unauthorised travellers, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said the railway officials and staff conducted intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services and Special trains across all divisions to curb ticketless and unauthorised travel to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users.

“Senior officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and difficulties faced by the bonafide passengers during travel,” said the CPRO.

The Central Railway has registered revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of unauthorised travellers from April to May this year. This is an increase of 14.67 per cent in revenue against the proportionate target of Rs 55.48 crore for the two months, officials said.

In May, it registered revenue of Rs 28.44 crore from 4.29 lakh cases of unauthorised and ticketless travellers exceeding the proportionate revenue target of Rs 27.74 crore for the same month by 2.54 per cent.

Revenue was earned in April and May in Mumbai Division Rs 25.01 crore from 4.07 lakh cases, Bhusaval Division Rs 17.07 crore from 1.93 lakh cases, Nagpur Division Rs 7.56 crore from 1.19 lakh cases, Solapur Division Rs 3.10 crore from 5,407 cases, Pune Division Rs 6.56 crore from 8,310 thousand cases and headquarters Rs 4.30 crore from 4,681 thousand cases.

The Central Railways recently set up the AC Task Force to deal with such people to ensure a safe and comfortable journey to bonafide passengers.

