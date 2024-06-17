ETV Bharat / bharat

Railways Intensifies Checking On Ticketless, Unauthorised Travellers

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 17, 2024, 9:14 PM IST

The Central Railway achieved a revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from addressing 9.04 lakh cases of unauthorised travel between April and May. This represents a 14.67% increase over their proportionate target revenue of Rs 55.48 crore for the same period.

Central Railways has earned revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of ticketless and unauthorised travellers in April and May, senior railway officials said.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: Central Railways has earned revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of ticketless and unauthorised travellers in April and May, senior railway officials said.

Informing the action against unauthorised travellers, Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, said the railway officials and staff conducted intensive ticket checking in Suburban, Mail Express, Passenger services and Special trains across all divisions to curb ticketless and unauthorised travel to provide comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide rail users.

“Senior officers are closely monitoring the revenue loss due to ticketless travel and difficulties faced by the bonafide passengers during travel,” said the CPRO.

The Central Railway has registered revenue of Rs 63.62 crore from 9.04 lakh cases of unauthorised travellers from April to May this year. This is an increase of 14.67 per cent in revenue against the proportionate target of Rs 55.48 crore for the two months, officials said.

In May, it registered revenue of Rs 28.44 crore from 4.29 lakh cases of unauthorised and ticketless travellers exceeding the proportionate revenue target of Rs 27.74 crore for the same month by 2.54 per cent.

Revenue was earned in April and May in Mumbai Division Rs 25.01 crore from 4.07 lakh cases, Bhusaval Division Rs 17.07 crore from 1.93 lakh cases, Nagpur Division Rs 7.56 crore from 1.19 lakh cases, Solapur Division Rs 3.10 crore from 5,407 cases, Pune Division Rs 6.56 crore from 8,310 thousand cases and headquarters Rs 4.30 crore from 4,681 thousand cases.

The Central Railways recently set up the AC Task Force to deal with such people to ensure a safe and comfortable journey to bonafide passengers.

Read more: Central Railway Achieves Record Earnings of over Rs 122.35 Crore under Non-Fare Revenue

TAGGED:

CENTRAL RAILWAYSTICKETLESS UNAUTHORISED TRAVELLERSCENTRAL RAILWAYS EARNED RS 63 CRORERAILWAYS INTENSIFIES CHECKING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.