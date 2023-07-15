PM Narendra Modi gifts Sandalwood Sitar to French Prez; 'Pochampally Ikat Saree' to his spouse

Paris (France): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who concluded his two-day visit of France, gifted a Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron. He also gifted Telangana's famous 'Pochampally Ikat Saree' to his French President's wife Brigitte Macron in a specially-crafted Sandalwood box.

According to sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the unique replica of the musical instrument Sitar, which PM Modi gifted to Emmanuel Macron is made of pure sandalwood. The decorative replica of the Sitar carries images of Goddess Saraswati, holding the musical instrument called the Sitar (Veena), as well as the image of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The piece is illustrated with peacocks – the nation bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from the Indian culture.

The Prime Minister also gifted Pochampally Ikat in Sandalwood Box to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron. Pochampally silk ikat fabric, hailing from the town of Pochampally in Telangana is a mesmerizing testament to the country's rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of the country, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles.

MEA sources said that the Saree was presented in a decorative Sandalwood Box, which had carvings depicting traditional motifs and floral patterns.

The Prime Minister also gifted a Sandalwood Hand Carved Elephant 'Ambavari' to Gerard Larcher, President of French Senate. The decorative elephant figure was made of pure sandalwood. These figures of sandalwood elephant hold a special place in the Indian culture, symbolizing wisdom, strength, and good fortune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a 'Hand Knitted Silk Kashmiri Carpet' to Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of French National Assembly. The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet. Characteristically, Kashmiri silk carpets have an amazingly innate attribute of displaying different colours when viewed from different angles or sides.

MEA sources further said that the PM gifted a Marble Inlay Work Table to French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne. 'Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive art-works done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble. The semi-precious stones used on it are procured from different parts of Rajasthan and other cities of India. The delicate process involves cutting and engraving of semi-precious stones on marble manually. Small pieces of different semi-precious stones are then cut delicately to match the shapes. These small pieces are then slipped into grooves, making the marble furniture piece a beautiful and colourful masterpiece of art.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his visit to France as a memorable one and said that seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the Bastille Day parade was wonderful. Modi was in France on a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.